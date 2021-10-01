Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles home faced another trespasser this week.

According to TMZ, a man was arrested on Wednesday after breaking onto the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s property.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Calls Motherhood ‘Something I Was Always Meant To Do’

According to the outlet, the trespasser arrived at Jenner’s gated community and requested to see her but after being denied the man reportedly climbed the property’s outer gate and started lighting fireworks in her yard.

Jenner, 24, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was not home during the incident.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and arrested the man before he could make his way into the home’s inner perimeter.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals ‘KUWTK’ Moment She Wishes Didn’t Make It On-Camera

TMZ reports the suspect is about 6’4” and 240 pounds, he was carrying a hammer, rubber mallet, lighter, and fireworks in a suitcase at the time of the break-in. He also damaged Jenner’s security gate to the tune of $1,200.

The man is facing a charge of felony vandalism and is currently in jail on a $20,000 bail.