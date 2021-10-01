Matt Amodio’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak continues to be unstoppable.

On Friday’s edition of the classic game show, the PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut notched his 33rd consecutive win.

This places him in rarified air, propelling Amodio to second place in all-time consecutive wins, second only to “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings with 74.

RELATED: Matt Amodio Becomes The Third ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant To Top $1 Million As Winning Streak Continues

Amodio’s winnings now total $1,267,801, which leaves him in third place in terms of the amount of money won on the show, behind James Holzhauer, who won $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories, and Jennings, who exited the game with $2,520,700.

“Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!’, I think of him,” Amodio said when asked about Jennings. “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Fans will find out if Amodio’s winning streak continues when he returns on the Monday, Oct. 4 edition of “Jeopardy!”.