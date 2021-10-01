It’s rare to hear two music legends together on the same track, but that’s the case with the new single “Finish Line”, the latest track from Elton John’s forthcoming album The Lockdown Sessions.

The new album, set to be released later this month, featuring a variety of duets that Sir Elton recorded with an array of artists, with recordings taking place remotely throughout the pandemic.

“Finish Line” features John teaming up with fellow music icon Steve Wonder, the first time the two have worked together since Wonder contributed a harmonica solo to John’s 1983 hit “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”.

In addition to Wonder, the track also includes Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir, with Andrew Watt producing.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’ — I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made,” John said in a statement.

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals,” he added. “Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.”

Wonder also shared his thoughts on the new collab. “It is both a joy and honour to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton,” he said. “He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship, and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes. And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line,’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience… I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life song! Long live Sir Elton John!”

“Finish Line” is the third single from the upcoming album, following the previous release of “Cold Heart” (with Dua Lipa) and “After All” (with Charlie Puth). Other artists appearing on The Lockdown Sessions include Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug and more.

The Lockdown Sessions will be released on Oct. 22.