Nina Dobrev lives in a European dream.

The Canadian actress, 32, joined Architectural Digest to give fans an inside look at her stunning four-bedroom Los Angeles home.

With themes of sleek brass and locally-sourced art and furniture, Dobrev perfectly meshed the classic European style with an airy sense of California cool.

“I used to say that I lived most of my life on planes, because I’m constantly travelling for work and pleasure,” Dobrev told the outlet. “But the pandemic was the first time that I was in my home for an extended period of time.”

Dobrev also revealed she painted the exterior of the home with the help of her boyfriend, Shaun White.

“Maybe it’s the frugal side of me, the Eastern European Bulgarian girl that was like, I don’t want to pay a lot of money to have a bunch of people come and paint this, and I’m bored,” she said, revealing she went to The Home Depot for a pressure washer and some paint, and proceeded to coat the home’s mustard-yellow exterior a fresh matte white.

And her favourite part of her home? The spice rack, which she said is “very adult Nina. ”

“It’s the best part of the whole house—it makes me feel like an adult, officially grown.”