Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Andrew’s growing legal bills are being funded by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of York, who is being sued for sexual assault of a minor, is reportedly getting hefty assistance from the Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the Queen is privately paying Andrew’s legal teams as he has “no discernible income”, agreeing to do so early last year.

RELATED: U.S. Lawyers Ask British Courts To Tell Prince Andrew Of Suit

After formally being served the papers, Andrew expanded his American team to include Melissa Lerner who is joining lead counsel Andrew Bettler.

The outlet puts Bettler’s legal fees at around $2000/hour and he has represented other clients like Armie Hammer, Charlie Seeh and Bill Cosby. Andrew also has a U.K. team being helmed by Gary Bloxsome.

The Telegraph has suggested Queen Elizabeth has spent “millions of pounds” so far and the case is just getting started.

RELATED: Prince Charles Deems Prince Andrew’s Return To Royal Duties ‘Not Possible’ After Sexual Assault Case

She will fund it from her private income off of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Prince Andrew is being sued by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre who alleges on three separate occasions she was sexually assaulted at 17. Prince Andrew has denied the claims.

She stated “significant emotional and psychological distress and harm” and is asking for “substantial” compensations for compensatory and punitive damages.

ET Canada has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.