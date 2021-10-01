Even Will Smith has his favourite Will Smith movies.

In a recent feature with GQ, to promote his upcoming project, “King Richard”, the 53-year-old actor revealed his top picks for his best and worst roles.

Smith detailed his past films during a video segment with the mag that had him going undercover online to answer questions about himself.

“For the best, I think it is a tie between the first ‘Men In Black’ and ‘The Pursuit Of Happyness’,” Smith revealed. “For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies.”

For his worst, Smith offered an unsurprising answer, “’Wild Wild West’ is just a thorn in my side.”

He added, “To see myself with chaps… I don’t like it.”

“Wild Wild West”, which also starred Kevin Kline and Salma Hayek, sits at a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for eight Razzie awards and took home five following its release in 1999.