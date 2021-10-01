Click to share this via email

Eve Jobs is making a splash in Paris.

The model, 23, and youngest daughter to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, made her runway debut on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

For her strut down the catwalk for Coperni’s Spring 2022 show, Eve wore a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses.

Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid were also featured in the show.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” Eve wrote to Instagram following the show. “It was an honour to be a part of the vision @coperni.”

She added, “Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!”

Eve first made her modelling debut last year in a holiday ad campaign for the makeup brand Glossier. She appeared in the ad alongside “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Naomi Smalls.