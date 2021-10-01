Click to share this via email

Mark Consuelos is celebrating his wife Kelly Ripa during Friday’s episode of “Live With Kelly And Ryan”.

The “Riverdale” actor filled in as Ripa’s co-host this week in Ryan Seacrest’s absence and pulled off the ultimate surprise by bringing out a table with a stunning three-tier cake on it.

“Oh, my God!” Ripa, who turns 51-years-old on Saturday (Oct. 2). “Thank you, sweetheart.”

Consuelos also brought out a bouquet of stunning white flowers.

“Oh, my gosh! My favourite,” Ripa said, before sharing a sweet kiss with Consuelos. “Oh, thank you, honey. Thank you!”

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 after meeting the year prior on “All My Children” just a year before. They share three kids Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.