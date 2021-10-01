Mark Consuelos is celebrating his wife Kelly Ripa during Friday’s episode of “Live With Kelly And Ryan”.
The “Riverdale” actor filled in as Ripa’s co-host this week in Ryan Seacrest’s absence and pulled off the ultimate surprise by bringing out a table with a stunning three-tier cake on it.
“Oh, my God!” Ripa, who turns 51-years-old on Saturday (Oct. 2). “Thank you, sweetheart.”
Consuelos also brought out a bouquet of stunning white flowers.
“Oh, my gosh! My favourite,” Ripa said, before sharing a sweet kiss with Consuelos. “Oh, thank you, honey. Thank you!”
Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 after meeting the year prior on “All My Children” just a year before. They share three kids Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.