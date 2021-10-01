Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die

Daniel Craig’s final bow as James Bond will end with a star.

Ahead of the release of his last Bond film, “No Time To Die”, Craig will be honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame on Oct. 6.

His star is the 2,704th to be placed according to Variety.

Craig will also be only the fourth 007 actor to be honoured. Others include David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore–whose Craig’s will be located beside.

His “No Time To Die” co-star Rami Malek will help mark the celebration with a speech, as well as producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement to the outlet.

Other notable films in Craig’s career include “Knives Out”, “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” and “Munich”.

Craig’s ceremony will take place on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

“No Time To Die” will be released in North America on Oct. 8. It is already in theatres in the U.K.