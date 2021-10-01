Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hello? It is more Adele we are looking for?

As fans anxiously await any sign of new music from Adele, literal signs have been appearing.

Billboards reading “30” have been popping up across the globe and as Rolling Stone points out, the singer previously told fans on Instagram, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

RELATED: Adele Spotted On Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul After Making Relationship Instagram Official

Mysterious billboards with the number '30' have began appearing in different parts of the world amidst speculation that Adele will be dropping her album soon. pic.twitter.com/nWhAvoBIqm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2021

More ‘30’ projections have been spotted in Scotland, Germany, and Italy amid rumors of Adele’s imminent return to music. pic.twitter.com/e5r4gFRGLh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2021

Social media went into overdrive last week when radio host Mauler tweeted, “New Adele. This Week.” He then deleted it.

Billboard Charts Twitter account added to the madness when they started to share all of Adele’s previous records from albums 21 and 25.

RELATED: Adele Dances Up A Storm At LeBron James’ Birthday Bash For Wife Savannah James

Other fans have speculated that the reason Taylor Swift pushed up the release of Red: Taylor’s Version is because it conflicted with the release of Adele’s hypothetical album.

Of course, at this point, Adele is keeping it all a guessing game.