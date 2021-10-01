It has been 21 years since “Remember The Titans” premiered but Kate Bosworth hasn’t forgotten.

The actress posted sweet throwback photos of herself at 16 filming the movie.

RELATED: Kate Bosworth Announces Split From Husband Michael Polish After Nearly 8 Years Of Marriage

“Things I remember from making this special film… being nervous (I was a regular high school kid in a pretty unusual circumstance)! The cast and crew were like family. Big sister energy for sweet 10 yr old Hayden Panettiere,” she recalled.

Bosworth added, “My first crying scene (I sobbed in rehearsals and then panicked when I had nothing left when the cameras rolled, that was a learning lesson!) Ryan Gosling is a total sweetheart (but you all already know that 💛 :).”

Gosling was only 18 at the time of filming.

RELATED: Kate Bosworth Shares Old Throwback Photos With Chris Evans

“I’m so happy this movie still resonates with so many. The connection movies can bring to us is something I truly cherish. Big love and thanks for the incredible support throughout the years … we are so grateful. LEFT SIDE // STRONG SIDE,” she concluded.

On top of Gosling, Panettiere and Bosworth, Denzel Washington, Ryan Hurst, Wood Harris and Donald Faison also star.