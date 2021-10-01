David Lee Roth is ready to call it a night.

The former Van Halen frontman will retire after his next 5 upcoming Las Vegas shows.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” he said during a phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

His final shows will take place at the House of Blue at Mandalay Bay on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan. 5 and Jan. 7-8.

Roth added, “I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

Roth also revealed he had just spoken to Alex Van Halen.

“Al and I have been talking, and I can’t speak for him just yet,” Roth said, “but he knows what I am about to say.”

“We speak to each other constantly, two or three times a day. We laugh like pirates.”

Additionally, Roth took a moment to remember Eddie Van Halen who died of throat cancer on Oct. 6, 2020.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth said.

“I thought I might have been the first, frankly … ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me,’” he added. “And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”