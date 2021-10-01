Dame Joan Collins isn’t holding back in her upcoming memoir.

The star has called out the Kardashian family and her “Dynasty” costar Linda Evans for their plastic surgery habits in her book My Unapologetic Diaries.

“Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?” she said of Evans according to the Daily Mail. “Every one of the other actors was saying, ‘What do you think she had done?’”

“Dynasty” Joan Collins, John Forsythe, Linda Evans. Photo: CPImages

“Am I the only one who thinks there’s an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous,” she continued of current trends. “I’m sorry. And if people want to go round looking like that I’m going to laugh at it.”

Collins continued to call out the Kardashian family, even though she is a “good friend” of Kris Jenner.

“We all talk about it. Have you ever been in a hairdresser’s? The Kardashians, for instance,” Collins said.

“Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists.”

And while she did question if her comments were “rude”, the choice was made to keep them in the final copy of the book.

But it didn’t stop there, Collins also had comments about Sophia Loren, saying her teeth “look like they have been carved out of ivory.”

“[Loren’s] still alive. But it’s not as if we’re bosom buddies and she’s never going to speak to me again. And it’s true,” she concluded.

Her no holds barred memoir also touches on multiple members of the royal family and the extreme measures the studio would go through to keep actresses “10lb less than our ideal weight.”

My Unapologetic Diaries is out Oct. 14.