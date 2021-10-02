On Friday, Netflix unveiled a new promo for the arrival of “Seinfeld”, featuring star Jerry Seinfeld transformed into a Lego version of himself, within a Lego recreation of his iconic apartment set.

The hilarious clip is narrated by Bryan Cranston (a.k.a pervy dentist Tim Whatley), who declares of Lego Seinfeld, “He’s blocky! He’s stoppy! He’s one-half real organic matter! He has ‘C’ hands! And he’s every bit as funny as his human counterpart!”

“I don’t know what this is,” Lego Seinfeld complains. “What are we selling here?”

“Aw, sorry Jerry, you have no say,” replies Cranston, sitting pants-less in a recording studio. “We bought the series and we can do whatever we want with it. And you.”

“But I don’t want to be a Lego! I don’t even know who I’m working for at this point,” Seinfeld whines, just before a brief cameo from David Puddy himself, Patrick Warburton.

The night of the promo’s release, Seinfeld paid a visit to “The Tonight Show”, where he and host Jimmy Fallon discussed the promo before they both magically morphed into Lego versions of themselves on a Lego “Tonight Show” set, where they attempted to drink Lego water and clumsily sit on Lego furniture while continuing the interview.