On Friday, “Today West Coast” anchor Natalie Morales announced she was exiting NBC News after more than 20 years.

“Today” producer Tom Mazzarelli confirmed her exit to Variety, revealing her exit came after she was “offered an opportunity she’s passionate about.”

Now, both the Daily Mail and People are reporting that opportunity is “The Talk”, with Morales reportedly set to take over the vacant spot left by Sharon Osbourne’s tumultuous exit early this year.

“We need to save the show after the disastrous exit of Sharon Osbourne,” a source told the Mail. “Natalie is a beloved star of news and her gravitas can help us turn ‘The Talk’ around.”

RELATED: Jerry O’Connell Admits He Was A Little Concerned About Joining ‘The Talk’ After Sharon Osbourne Exit: ‘There Was Trauma’

Referencing the recent edition of Jerry O’Connell to the show, the source added, “With Natalie joining Jerry, we believe we have the opportunity to float and fix a sinking ship. Natalie will be joining us on the West Coast in the coming weeks.”

According to People, Morales announced her departure in an email to “Today” staff, revealing she felt “the time is right… to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure.”

While Morales will no longer be appearing on “Today”, she’s expected to continue her role as a correspondent on NBC’s “Dateline” until the end of the year.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Doesn’t Want To Return To TV After ‘The Talk’: ‘It’s Not A Safe Place To Be’

ET Canada has reached out to CBS for comment.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.