On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II was in Edinburgh to open the Scottish Parliament, accompanied by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Historically, the Queen had been accompanied by her late husband, Prince Philip, to open Scotland’s Parliament, and in her speech she referenced the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at age 99.

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” said the Queen in her speech, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“It is often said that it is the people that make a place. And there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland. As we have seen in recent times,” she continued, referencing the “difficult circumstances” brought about by the pandemic while highlighting the “countless examples of resilience and goodwill.”

Added the Queen: “Following my grandson’s time as Lord High Commissioner, Prince William has told me many heartening stories that he heard first hand of people and communities across Scotland uniting to protect and care for those who are isolated or vulnerable. The beginning of a new session is a time for renewal and fresh thinking, providing an opportunity to look to the future and our future generations.”

In her speech, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed Parliament’s “deep sympathy and shared sorrow at your loss,” thanking the Queen for being a “steadfast friend of our Parliament since its establishment in 1999.”