Lucy Lawless is revealing that a fan campaign to have her replace a fired cast member of “The Mandalorian” may have backfired by costing her a role in a different “Star Wars” project.

Back in February, Gina Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune in the Disney+ series after a series of tweets equating being a Republican in 2021 with being a Jew during the Holocaust, with Lucasfilm denouncing her tweets as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Almost immediately after Carano was sacked, a social media campaign sprang up lobbying for Lawless to replace her in the role — a fan-led effort that Lawless claims brought some unintended consequences.

RELATED: Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

“Well to be honest with you, I was already in discussions about something on — it wasn’t ‘The Mandalorian’ — something ‘Star Wars’-affiliated,” Lawless told Metro.

“[The fan campaign] might have hurt me in some way, because then [Lucasfilm] couldn’t hire me because it would seem to be pandering to… I’m just guessing here, I don’t know anything,” she continued.

“But, in some ways, it can be unhelpful, because if they pander to this fan group, then how are you going to pander to every other fan group, do you know what I mean?” Lawless added.

RELATED: Gina Carano Learned She Was Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ On Social Media

Lawless admitted she was also concerned that if she were to join the show as Carano’s replacement it could be perceived that she was hired for “political” reasons and not her acting ability. “I haven’t thought about that since, so it hasn’t given me any pain, but that was my thought at the time, like, ooh, this makes me look like a political appointment, and not an actress,” she explained.

“But that’s the way the world is and they meant it out of love, and I thank the fans for their fealty to me,” she added.