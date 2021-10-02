Jerry Seinfeld has been making the rounds promoting a show about nothing that ended its nine-season run more than two decades ago.

Speaking last week at a press event for “Seinfeld” coming to Netflix, Seinfeld was asked if, given the opportunity, there was anything in his sitcom that he’d now like to change.

“There’s a number of them that I would love to have a crack at, but I don’t really believe, philosophically, in changing or even thinking about the past,” he said.

“My philosophy of life is that [it] happened the way it happened, and we’re going to go from here. And that’s the best way to… live,” he added.

“I think regret is a philosophical position that I disagree with,” he explained. “It kind of assumes you could have changed the past, so I wouldn’t even think of that.”

However, he added, “if you forced me or you gave me a time machine, yeah, there’s a few — I would fix some things.”