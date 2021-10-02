Jennifer Garner had a bit of texting mishap while trying to reunite with a former “Alias” castmate, and the actress is sharing the “humbling” experience in a self-effacing post on Instagram.

Garner, 49, posted a screenshot on Friday of a text conversation she had with a complete stranger who she thought was her former “Alias” co-star Carl Lumbly.

“Carl — this is Jen G. Here comes proof,” she texted the number she thought belonged to Lumbly.

The ‘proof’ was a selfie of the star which unfortunately arrived only after the person on the receiving end responded, “Wrong number.”

“Hahaha well this is me!” the actress replied.

Captioning the screenshot of the conversation, Garner wrote, “You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you’re you? And get a ‘wrong number’ message just as it’s gone out into the world? Well, it’s humbling, isn’t it.”

She hashtagged her post, “#IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon.”

Lumbly played Marcus Dixon opposite Garner’s Sydney Bristol on “Alias” for five seasons from 2001 to 2006.

The show recently turned 20 and, to celebrate the anniversary, Garner hosted a reunion party.

“Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion?”, Garner captioned a TikTok video she reposted on Instagram which showed highlights of the reunion. “The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!”

While it’s unknown whether Lumbly attended the get-together, it is clear that show creator JJ Abrams and co-star Bradley Cooper were unfortunately not in attendance. “We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in,” Garner wrote. “We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again.”

Garner also paid tribute to Abrams, saying, “JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN.”