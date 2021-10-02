Actress Taryn Manning and musician Anne Cline attend a screening of "Karen" at Silverspot Cinema on August 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taryn Manning and fiancee Anne Cline are calling it quits.

Manning, 42, and Cline, 31, had been dating since March but split up in late August according to a new report from TMZ.

The “Orange Is The New Black” star and the Cline Street front-woman tried to work through their differences but came to the conclusion that it would be better for each of them if they separated. Manning was reportedly the one to pull the plug on the engagement.

The couple got engaged in June of this year when Cline proposed to Manning while performing in Panama City, Florida. But, according to TMZ, Manning only said “yes” because she felt pressured and put “on the spot.”

The pair stopped following each other on social media in September which led fans to speculate the relationship was over.

Manning has already begun dating someone else, a man who works in film and TV production, TMZ‘s sources claim. It appears the two met on set. The man’s identity is unconfirmed.

The pair were reportedly pictured in an Instagram that Manning posted earlier this year. Manning deleted the post on Saturday after news of their relationship broke.