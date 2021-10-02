Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” where shocked and saddened by Cynthia Bailey’s recent revelation that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for the upcoming 14th season.

“I’m happy but I’m also sad at the same time,” she told E! News‘ “Daily Pop” of her exit. “It’s almost like, ‘What in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?'”

According to Bailey, this was no snap decision. “I had been thinking about it for a while, I knew it wasn’t going to last forever,” she explained. “I knew I didn’t want to do it forever. Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back.”

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Is Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ — But She’s Not Done With Bravo

As she pointed out, she seriously considered Bravo’s offer to make occasional appearances as a “friend,” but decided against it. “I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

Admitting that “RHOA” is “a hard show to do,” she added, “I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband.”

Meanwhile, she also addressed rumours circulating that her husband, Atlanta sportscaster Mike Hill, had driven her decision to leave the show.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says He And Bravo Will Miss ‘Class Act’ Cynthia Bailey On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

“Listen, let me correct the streets,” she said. “Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what’s happy for me.”