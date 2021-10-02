She may be stronger than yesterday, but Britney Spears says she still has a lot of healing to do as she recovers from the damage done to her by her years-long conservatorship.

The iconic singer, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday to share how she’s feeling just days after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate by a California court.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!” Britney wrote in the caption of a photo of a tall tree extending towards the sky from a courtyard.

“Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe!!!!!”

She added, “Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return!!!!”

The photo was a repost of one taken by Cristian Mannato (whose @urban_streetart account Britney tagged). The pic shows a tree in the Pavillon de l’Esprit Nouveau, a model home in Paris designed by famed architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts.

Britney has been on a vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari since she won her legal victory over her father. She’s been active on Instagram while away, posting videos of her tropical getaway and a series of nude photos that seemed to suggest she was truly enjoying her newfound freedom from her father’s control.

While it’s not known where Britney and Asghari are vacationing, she frequently visits Hawaii and has a house in Maui.

Britney’s conservatorship could come to an end in her next scheduled court hearing on November 12.