Dog the Bounty Hunter is working solo as he attempts to find Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Dog, aka Duane Chapman, spoke with former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday on right-wing network Newsmax about the status of his investigation. Dog joined the search for Laundrie last week when he showed up at Laundrie’s door and attempted to speak with his parents.

“I’d like to say, ‘We got him,'” Chapman told Spicer, per WRAL. “But we’re right on his tail.”

Since beginning his manhunt, Chapman set up a tip line, separate from the FBI’s tip line, that members of the public can call and share any information they have that could lead to the discovery of Laundrie’s whereabouts.

“We’re getting calls like crazy,” Chapman said. “I think the success of this bounty hunt is going to be the tip line.” He went on to claim he’s received over 2,000 calls. Twenty percent of those calls have been positive leads, he said.

When asked by Newsmax anchor Lindsay Keith how his investigation differs from that being conducted by law enforcement, Chapman replied, “We kind of do the same thing.” But Chapman insisted that he doesn’t “pay too much attention” to law enforcement and believes “they don’t pay too much attention to me.”

“I don’t call the police. They are usually called on me. So I don’t know what they’re doing,” he added.

“I can’t call them and say, ‘hey, G-man, what’s going on? Where’s your leads?’ and they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?'”

Chapman believes Laundrie is still alive and that he will capture him before October 19.