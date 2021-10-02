Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The rumours about the randy meaning of Harry Styles’ song “Watermelon Sugar” have now been confirmed by none other than the singer himself.

While performing in Nashville on Friday, Styles, 27, addressed the longstanding speculation that the track is a metaphor for a sexual act, as BuzzFeed reports.

RELATED: Harry Styles Pulls Off Epic Gender Reveal For Fan At Nashville Concert

“This song is about,” Styles said before pausing. “It doesn’t really matter what it’s about,” he continued. “It’s about, uh … the sweetness … of life.”

The former One Direction sensation then started singing the song, only to interrupt himself and add, “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different.”

“It’s not really relevant,” he said, tongue-in-cheek.

Harry explaining the meaning of Watermelon Sugar.#LoveOnTourNashville #Night2

10.01.21 🎥: faithharrylove pic.twitter.com/JoDGrTLSuk — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) October 2, 2021

Styles has previously played coy when asked about the song’s meaning.

RELATED: Harry Styles Dishes Out His Best Dating Advice During Minnesota Concert

Back in November 2019, Zane Lowe asked Styles if “Watermelon Sugar” is about “the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure.” Styles deflected the question with another question. “Is that what it’s about?” he asked.