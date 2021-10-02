Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus performs in concert during day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Miley Cyrus showed the world that she still knows how to twerk.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer, 28, surprised Megan Thee Stallion during her set at Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday, crashing her performance and twerking on her.

Cyrus posted video of the moment on her Instagram, writing, “Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!”

“Love youuuu,” Meg commented along with four crying face emojis.

Cyrus also posted a photo showing her twerking on Megan. “ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC!” she wrote in her second Instagram post.

Miley Cyrus on stage with Megan Thee Stallion at @aclfestival pic.twitter.com/ANmWUSzjwC — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) October 2, 2021

Miley snuck up on Meg as she was performing her track, “Body.” It appears Megan invited members of the crowd onstage to twerk with her and her backup dancers, and that’s when Cyrus saw an opportunity arise for a surprise.

After briefly dancing beside Meg, Cyrus returned to the wings where fellow pop-rocker Billie Eilish was watching.

Cyrus headlined Friday’s portion of ACL 2021.

Eilish, Duran Duran, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Polo G and more are all performing at this weekend’s Austin City Limits Festival.