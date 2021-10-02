Jerry Seinfeld is bee-side himself with regret.

The actor and comedian, 67, went on “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night to promote his hit TV series “Seinfeld” arriving on Netflix when, unprompted, he delivered a mea culpa having to do with his 2007 animated movie, “Bee Movie.”

“I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the ‘Bee Movie,'” Seinfeld told Fallon.

“Bee Movie” centers on a bee named Barry B. Benson, played by Seinfeld, who develops a crush on a human florist, Vanessa Bloome, voiced by Renee Zellweger.

“[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl,” Seinfeld said.

“And we don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.”

The sexual nature of the movie’s storyline was not lost on fans. In 2013 one “Bee Movie” admirer wrote a NSFW fan-fiction titled, “The birds and the bees,” which they published on Tumblr. The piece garnered a lot of buzz and soon gave birth to a new fan fiction genre known as “beestiality.”

While Seinfeld previously said that he thought about making a sequel to the 2007 children’s animated flick, it seems unlikely that there will ever be another “Bee Movie” at this point.