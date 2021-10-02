Dave Grohl’s daughter Hannah has some major bragging rights.

Grohl, 52, was on “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday promoting his new memoir, “The Storyteller”, when he told one particularly captivating story about how dinner at his house with Paul McCartney turned into his daughter’s first piano lesson.

“We have wine and pizza and we were hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go,” Grohl recalled. “Paul and [his wife] Nancy were leaving and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can’t help himself.”

“So he sits down at the piano and starts playing ‘Lady Madonna’… In my f–king house!” Grohl said.

“My mind is blown, I can’t believe this is happening.”

He continued, “My daughter Harper, who I think was five at the time, is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it’s a tip jar.”

“She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands,” he explained. “They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together.”

Grohl, who says he’d never before taken a photo of Paul, couldn’t resist recording the moment.

The following morning he caught his daughter playing the song she and McCartney composed the night before. But Grohl said as soon as “she realized I was watching…she never played the piano again.”

“She stopped playing and hasn’t played the piano ever since,” Grohl added. “And then she’s like, ‘I wanna be a drummer.’ I’m like, ‘Are you out of your mind!?’”