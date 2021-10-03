Keshia Knight and Brad James have tied the knot!

On Saturday, the actress — who played youngest Huxtable child Rudy on “The Cosby Show” — shared photos from the couple’s wedding, which took place in the backyard of their Atlanta home.

“Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!” she wrote in the caption accompanying photos of herself and her new husband, an actor whose credits include such TV series as “For Better or Worse”, “A House Divided” and “Outer Banks”.

“It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” she continued. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest ‘present’ that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤️ #TheJamesBond”

The newlyweds met in 2019 on the set of the made-for-TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta”, and announced their engagement in December 2020.

Pulliam was previously married to NFL star Ed Hartwell, but they split up months after their 2016 wedding. The exes share daughter Ella, 4.

“Honestly we just hit it off,” Pulliam told People of how she and James met.

“We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project,” she continued. “So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”