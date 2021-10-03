Balenciaga has enlisted “The Simpsons” to open its runway show for Paris Fashion Week.

As Women’s Wear Daily reports, attendees at the show for the fashion brand’s 2022 “Red Carpet Collection,” held at the Théâtre du Châtelet, were treated to a special 10-minute “bespoke” mini-episode of the iconic animated series, in which Homer treats Marge to a Balenciaga gown for her birthday, resulting in designer Demna Gvasalia visiting Springfield and enlisting the town’s denizens to be runway models at a Balenciaga show.

In a brief scene, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are seen sitting in the front row, with Kardashian referencing her cartoon cameo via Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Also spoofed is Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, whose declaration of approval causes the rest of the audience to shift from disdain for Springfield’s models to rapturous applause.

Highlights include: Chief Wiggum sporting a bizarre gendarme uniform complete with a special pocket designed to hold a French baguette; Smithers rocking a low-cut red gown; Homer in a puffy red jacket that would not look out of place on Kanye West; and, closing the show, Marge, earning a standing ovation for her resplendent look in a gold lamé ballgown.

According to the fashion house, the animated promo “is the latest in a progression of activations that push certain boundaries set up between fashion and other forms of entertainment, culture and technology, shifting the brand away from an easily definable category.”