When most schoolchildren explain an absence from class, it often requires a note from parents or a doctor.

Georgia’s Lake Stevens, however, went one better by providing his teacher with a personalized video message from Lin-Manuel Miranda to explain why he skipped history class.

The boy’s mother, Tamara Stevens, shared a video on Twitter, revealing that the “Hamilton”/”In the Heights” star was having lunch in her home, with her son joining them.

Apparently, the teacher — Ms. Rosner — didn’t believe Lake when he told her the reason for his absence from her U.S. history class, leading Miranda to prove he was telling the truth.

“I’m sorry, he can’t be in U.S. history class right now, but he is with me. We’re gonna go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering, right now,” says Miranda in the brief clip, in which Lake is seen standing behind him, grinning widely.

When my son told his US History teacher that he wasn’t gonna be in class yesterday because @Lin_Manuel was having lunch at our home, she didn’t believe him. She does now! @FultonCoSchools @The_CHSKnights pic.twitter.com/0lcORmLmO2 — Tamara Stevens (@TWareStevens) September 30, 2021

“We cover a lot of it in about two-and-a-half hours in ‘Hamilton’, but we’re gonna go over it in specifics now, so this is not lost time,” Miranda concludes.

Rosner, who is apparently a big “Hamilton” fan, was convinced.

“OMG!! I AM FREAKING OUT DURING THE TEST AND I CAN’T SCREAM BECAUSE THEY ARE CONCENTRATING AND I AM FREAKING OUT!” she wrote in her all-caps response.

“Tell him I just saw the show for the first time and I love it! I am so happy right now!” the teacher continued, inviting Miranda to be a “guest lecturer” for her class.

Ms. Rosner is a very happy US History teacher now! pic.twitter.com/WOcVUte6Jv — Tamara Stevens (@TWareStevens) September 30, 2021

As NBC News reported, Miranda was in Atlanta for a “fundraiser birthday function” for Tamara Stevens, who works with voting rights groups in the state.