As billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson mount their individual missions to space, the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” decided to have some fun at their expense by serving up a new “Star Trek” spoof.

“For decades, the ‘Star Trek’ franchise has brought you unforgettable voyages from the final frontier,” intones a narrator. “Now, the tradition continues with a new ship, a new crew and a new captain: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.”

Bezos, played by host Owen Wilson, is seen on the bridge of a spaceship for the new series “Star Trek: Ego Quest”.

“Dude, space is freaking awesome!” declares Wilson’s Bezos.

The new series, the narrator continues, will follow “the voyages of the SS New Shepard and its crew of random weirdos,” including the First Mate (a.k.a. “Jeff Bezos’ brother whose name escapes me” (Wilson’s real-life brother, Luke Wilson, wearing a bald cap), the Science Officer (“some rich high school kid from the Netherlands” (Andrew Dismukes) and the Mission Specialist (“82-year-old astronaut Wally Funk,” played by Heidi Gardner, who declares, “I’m tired”).

The crew’s mission: “To just sort of fly around space goofing off, in a ship that looks like a penis,” as viewers prepare to “take flight on a midlife crisis of cosmic proportions.”

“I’m in space with my brother Mark,” adds Wilson-as-Bezos. “This owns!”

Noting that “alliances will be formed,” the trailer introduces Sir Richard Branson (Alex Moffat), who is likewise in space, aboard a Virgin Galactic space shuttle.

“What’s up Bezos, you nutter?” Branson says. “You fancy a race?”

However, the crew also faces some outer-space malevolence, courtesy of Elon Musk (Mikey Day). “Space is only big enough for one weird white billionaire. So, you could say beating you is my… prime… objective,” he says.

Meanwhile, Kenan Thompson also makes an appearance, playing an Amazon delivery guy who’s beamed aboard and doesn’t exactly receive a whole lot of hospitality from his billionaire boss.

"Saturday Night Live" airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.