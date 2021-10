Click to share this via email

The latest trailer for “Eternals” is here.

The forthcoming Marvel Studios/Disney film is set for release in November.

“When you love something, you fight for it.” Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/RtEJSL8EWI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2021

The new sneak peek feature Richard Madden as Ikaris as well as Angelina Jolie as Thena.

“When you love something, you fight for it.” Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5,” Marvel tweeted.

The cast also includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

“Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao helms the hotly-anticipated superhero epic.