Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Owen Wilson has become the latest celebrity to host “Saturday Night Live“.

The actor took the reigns while appearing on the sketch comedy show on Oct. 2

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Colin Jost & Michael Che Pay Tribute To Norm Macdonald In ‘Bittersweet’ Weekend Update

“A lot has changed since last season,” said Wilson in his monologue. “The vaccine came out everywhere except Florida, and the rest of the country went back to normal for about a week and a half.”

The “Wonder” star also had fun roasting “The View” in another sketch.

RELATED: ‘SNL’s Newest Cast Member Opens Season 47 Premiere With Joe Biden Press Conference

Wilson played a man in a white coat who showed up to give COVID-19 test results to members of a women’s talkshow panel.

“It has to be on TV. For HIPAA reasons, we either can’t tell anybody or have to tell everybody. No middle ground,” his character joked.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Pokes Fun At Billionaire Space Race With Jeff Bezos’ New Series ‘Star Trek: Ego Quest’

The sketch comes after “The View” co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were removed from the stage after they both received false positive COVID test results.

Meanwhile, country music superstar Kacey Musgraves acted as musical guest for the evening.

Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are among the other stars who are scheduled to host “SNL” this season.