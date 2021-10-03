Click to share this via email

Robert Munsch, the beloved Canadian children’s author, is speaking out about his dementia.

The iconic storyteller is responsible for books such as I Love You Forever and The Paper Bag Princess.

Munsch revealed his diagnosis for the first time during an interview with Shelagh Rogers of CBC’s “The Next Chapter”.

“I have ongoing dementia,” said the 76-year-old.

“I can’t drive, I can’t ride a bicycle, I can’t write. So it’s been really whittling away on who I thought I was. I kind of thought I would like to do this interview as a last hurrah.”

He continued, “If I were God in charge of the world, I would make it illegal. I worry about what I’ll be in a year. Will I be a turnip in a bed in a year?”

Despite his diagnosis, Munsch said that the stories he was written are still firmly in his mind.

“My stories, strangely enough, are all there,” he added. “The stories will be the last thing to go, I think.”