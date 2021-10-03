Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of sexually assaulting her in 2013.

The supermodel claimed that the incident happened while she was filming the music video for “Blurred Lines” with the singer.

Ratajkowski detailed the accusations in an excerpt from her new book, My Body, which was revealed by the New York Post.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” she wrote.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?”

Ratajkowski said that the experience made her feel “naked for the first time that day.”

The 30-year-old star added, “I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have.”

Ratajkowski also claimed that Thicke appeared to be drunk at the time.

Diane Martel, who directed the video, spoke about the alleged incident in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile,” she was quoted as saying.