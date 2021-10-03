Offset is showcasing his modelling prowess.

The rapper was cheered on by proud wife Cardi B as he hit the catwalk at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Offset shared a look at his runway outfit while taking to Instagram to thank the designer for giving him an opportunity to be a part of the event.

 

 

Cardi B also shared photos from the show on her own Instagram account. 

“Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show,” she said. 

Both Cardi and Offset were dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga for the stylish occasion.