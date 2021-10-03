Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Blake Shelton is celebrating his wife on her 52nd birthday.

The country music superstar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute to Gwen Stefani.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Photoshops Throwback Pic Of Herself With Blake Shelton From Event He Attended With His Ex-Wife

“Happy birthday to my better half..,” he wrote, while captioning a beautiful black and white photo from their wedding day. “My WIFE!!!! I love you.”

The couple are living in newly-wedded bliss after walking down the aisle back in July.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Photoshops Throwback Pic Of Herself With Blake Shelton From Event He Attended With His Ex-Wife

Stefani opened up about the picture-perfect ceremony during a recent episode of the “Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine” podcast, telling Iovine she’s feeling “total honeymoon vibes right now,” and couldn’t be happier about how her big day turned out.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Is Joined By Blake Shelton To Perform ‘Don’t Speak’ On Their ‘Honeymoon Tour’

“It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously,” Stefani told Iovine of the wedding, which took place at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

She added, “It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be.”