Zoë Kravitz is looking back on how she was cast in “The Batman”.

The actress stars as Catwoman in the highly-anticipated film, which stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves.

In a new interview with Another, Kravitz explained how being true to herself helped her to nab the coveted role.

“I read the script,” she recalled. “Then [Reeves] talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them. You put a lot of energy into it.”

“The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. [I didn’t want] To read the script and say, ‘I love it. I love everything about it.’ Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy.”

Kravitz continued, “It was important to give him an idea of what it’s really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role. Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script too and they were welcomed.”

“The Batman” is set for release in March 2022.