Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anderson Cooper is gushing over his adorable toddler.

The New York Times bestselling author opens up about his 17-month-old son Wyatt while appearing on the latest instalment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Confirms He Won’t Leave His Son An Inheritance, Just Like Late Mom Gloria Vanderbilt

“He’s just delicious,” he tells DeGeneres in an episode airing Monday, Oct. 4.

Cooper also jokes about his little one’s love of feet.

“Wyatt is always showing off his feet. I’m not sure why,” he muses.

“He’s just started to talk a little bit. One of his first words was ‘shoes’,” which I love.”

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Reveals His Mom’s ‘Bats**t Crazy’ Offer To Carry His Child When She Was 85

Later on in the chat, Cooper talks about his his new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, which centres on his famous family.

RELATED: Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Go Head-To-Head In A Diaper Changing Contest

The broadcaster admits that through the book, he discovered his family was “chock full of gays.”