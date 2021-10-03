Click to share this via email

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Goop product is causing a stir.

The wellness guru has just launched a new female libido and sexual health booster called DTF, an acronym for “down to f***”.

Paltrow introduced the product in a post on Instagram.

“Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age… these can impact our libido and sexual health. So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps,” wrote the “Iron Man” star.

“And, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we’re @goop,” she added.

A post on Goop’s website says that DTF contains Libifem® fenugreek extract, which “was clinically shown to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women”.

The product also contains shatavari, which is “a traditional female health adaptogen,” according to Goop. Meanwhile saffron extract has been added to provide “mood support”.

The post adds, “It’s not just about sex: It’s about supporting our pursuit of more pleasure, more often.”