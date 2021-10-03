Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Camila Cabello can add catwalk model to her resumé after walking the runway at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

The “Havana” singer took part in the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show on Sunday, Oct. 3.

RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Kiss Onstage At Global Citizen Live

Cabello looked breathtaking while walking the runway near the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Camila Cabello. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L’Oreal

RELATED: Global Citizen Live: Coldplay Joined By Billie Eilish & Finneas, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, BTS & More

The 24-year-old wore an ivory coloured dress, which blew in the wind as she sashayed through the City of Love.

Kat Graham and Helen Mirren also took part in the star-studded runway show.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Puts On Show Stopping Performance Featuring Shawn Mendes At Global Citizen Live

Cabello took to Instagram on Saturday to share some snapshots from her time in the French capital.

“Enchanté,” she wrote in the caption, which translates to “delighted”.