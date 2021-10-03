Damian Lewis will not return as a regular for “Billions” season 6.

Showrunner Brian Koppelman took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Emmy Award winning actor following the season 5 finale of of the drama series on Sunday evening.

What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian ! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 4, 2021

Lewis’ wife Helen McCrory tragically died in April following a battle with cancer.

Married in 2007, McCrory was mother to the couple’s two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13.

“Damian’s time as a regular on ‘Billions’ has come to an end,” confirmed Koppelman in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The guy delivered for us in such an incredible way. What he did in making Bobby Axelrod an icon is really remarkable. Knowing the conditions in which he performed, travelling back and forth to England for years to be with his family, it’s impossible to imagine just how hard and focused that guy worked. We feel really honoured and lucky to have had five years of being able to know that Damian Lewis was Bobby Axelrod. But, again, not saying it’s goodbye forever.”

“Billions” season 6 is set to debut on Jan. 23.