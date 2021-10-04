In a new interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes”, which aired Sunday evening, Tony Bennett’s wife scan Crow opened up about the legendary singer’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Cries In Emotional Trailer For Her And Tony Bennett’s Final Album

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the 95-year-old had been diagnosed with the disease back in 2016, but amid the release of his final album, Love for Sale, his second with Lady Gaga, the singer’s condition has also been in decline.

“Every day is different. Tony late at night, sometimes early in the morning, he’s more alert, if I can use that word,” his wife told Cooper. “So, I’ll tell him, ‘Tone, you’re gonna be on “60 Minutes”.’ He’s, like, ‘Great.’”

Tony Bennett’s wife Susan says the 95-year-old legendary crooner doesn’t know he has Alzheimer’s Disease. “He recognizes me, thank goodness, [and] his children… we are blessed in a lot of ways. He's very sweet. He doesn't know he has it,” she says. https://t.co/0YVgHwS513 pic.twitter.com/o4fVs5a1DE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 4, 2021

“I said, ‘You remember that show, “60 Minutes”,‘ he’s, like, ‘I do.’ But in any other given moment, he won’t know,” she added.

Crow also revealed that at this point, Bennett “doesn’t know” he has Alzheimer’s.

“He recognizes me, thank goodness, his children you know, we are blessed in a lotta ways. He’s very sweet. He doesn’t know he has it,” she explained.

“He doesn’t know he has it?” Cooper asked, appearing surprised, to which Crow confirmed: “No.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Is Moved To Tears After Tony Bennett Draws An Impressive Portrait Of Her: Watch

In an interview with AARP Magazine earlier this year, Crow said that her husband was not always sure where he is or what is happening around him, but added that he hadn’t been exhibiting some other typical symptoms, including wandering from home, episodes of terror, rage and depression.

Even at the time, Crow said that he took the diagnosis calmly, “because he already didn’t understand.”

‘What is Alzheimer’s?’ I would explain, but he wouldn’t get it. He’d tell me, ‘Susan, I feel fine,” she said. “That’s all he could process — that physically he felt great. So, nothing changed in his life. Anything that did change, he wasn’t aware of.”