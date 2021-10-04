Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s not exactly easy to sing if you can’t breathe properly.

Appearing at Variety‘s Power of Women even in Los Angeles last week, Katy Perry made a splash on the red carpet with a gorgeous Schiaparelli dress, but when it came time to perform, that outfit was getting in the way.

RELATED: Katy Perry Becomes Emotional During Power Of Women Speech, Thanks Orlando Bloom For ‘Handling The Insanity Of My Life’

Katy Perry asks Orlando Bloom to undo her corset so she can sing at #PowerOfWomen https://t.co/9oTPLwL1pU pic.twitter.com/UiQY9NwpjD — Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2021

Before she started to sing, Perry called to her husband Orlando Bloom to help her out with the tight-fitting dress.

“Orlando, can you undo my corset?” she asked. “It’s a little tight. I can’t sing.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Teases Upcoming Las Vegas Residency, Calls It ‘Super Bowl But Supersized’

Bloom rushed over to help loosen it up.

“Pull it all the way down,” Perry told him. “I have girdle in here. All the way down!”

Once he’d done it, the singer announced, “Now I can breathe,” and then launched into a performance of her song “What Makes a Woman”.