Glastonbury 2022 will be kicking off with one of the biggest names in music.

On Monday, the iconic British music festival announced Billie Eilish as its first headliner for next year’s big return, according to The Guardian.

Performing at the top of the bill on opening night, and at 20-years-old come next year, the “Bad Guy” singer will be the youngest solo artist to ever headline Glastonbury.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis told The Guardian she “couldn’t be happier” to confirm the news and added, “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish previously performed at Glastonbury in 2019, the last year the festival was held before the pandemic. The event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year, the singer released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.