Shannen Doherty isn’t letting cancer stop her.

On Monday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star talked to “Good Morning America” about her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

“I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive,” Doherty said.

The 50-year-old actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Last year, she had a recurrence of the cancer, though recently her condition has improved.

“I am on my first protocol, which is a very, very big thing,” she said. “So it’s kind of like you just want to last on your protocols as long as possible so that you don’t run out of protocols.”

In the meantime, Doherty isn’t letting her health situation keep her from working. She currently has two Lifetime movies on the way.

“I think work was always very fulfilling to me, but in a way, it’s become even more fulfilling,” Doherty said. “A lot of people who get diagnosed with stage four, they sort of getting written off. It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity. And that is not true. And that is something that I would really like for people to sort of stop assuming, and give us a chance to prove them wrong.”

Looking back at her career, Doherty talked about how the state of the industry for women pushed her into being a bit of a rebel.

“It was a very different time to be an actress because a lot of the men in the business were maybe not as collaborative with women as perhaps they are now,” she said. “It was definitely more of a, ‘Just get on your mark and say your line and do your job.’ And I think because of that, I was extremely rebellious. And I think because of all the names that were the labels that were given to me, I sort of retracted even more into myself and became even more defensive and even more shut down.”

Since then, though, her experience having cancer has led her to trust people more.

“You really have to dig deep to face cancer, and in that you find all the stuff that you had hidden away,” Doherty explained. “And it’s beautiful things that you find. You find the vulnerability, you find your trust in people again, you find forgiveness.”