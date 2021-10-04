Click to share this via email

It looks like the Kardashian family might be getting ready for Halloween a little early.

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos on Instagram of her daughter Penelope decked out in an outfit perfectly picked for the season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUlVxQLvM6S/

In the photos, Penelope poses wearing a black shirt, pants and toque, along with mesh gloves and Doc Martens.

To top it off, the 9-year-old put on a whole bunch of black eyeshadow and a black X on her cheek to complete her totally goth style.

Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker commented on the post, calling Penelope a “rockstar.”