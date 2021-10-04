It looks like the Kardashian family might be getting ready for Halloween a little early.
On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos on Instagram of her daughter Penelope decked out in an outfit perfectly picked for the season.
In the photos, Penelope poses wearing a black shirt, pants and toque, along with mesh gloves and Doc Martens.
To top it off, the 9-year-old put on a whole bunch of black eyeshadow and a black X on her cheek to complete her totally goth style.
Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker commented on the post, calling Penelope a “rockstar.”