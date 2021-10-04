This time, Arie Luyendk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are doing it their way.

While the former stars of “The Bachelor” may have tied the knot back in 2019, Luyendyk decided to surprise his wife with another proposal with a brand new engagement ring.

In a video posted to YouTube, the reality star explains, “The ring I gave her on ‘The Bachelor’ was obviously paid for. We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today. I’m a little nervous. … Cross your fingers for me.”

Luyendyk takes Burnham on a drive down memory lane to their old wedding venue, and then to the Nakalele Blowhole in Hawaii where he first proposed to her.

“This is a special place for us,” he says, getting down on one knee. “I think it was cool. Are you happy?”

Reacting to the ring, Burnham says is is “like, crazy big. I don’t know what to do with it. I’m scared. it’s so pretty. You did so good, babe. You’re so sweet.”

The couple met on season 22 of “The Bachelor”, in which Luyendyk first proposed to Becca Kufrin. After ending their relationship, Luyendyk got back together with Burnham.

In May 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, followed by twins this past June.