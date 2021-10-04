Click to share this via email

The full-length trailer for Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pre-Rent musical, “tick, tick… BOOM!”, is finally here.

Netflix dropped the new look at the highly anticipated film, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda, on Monday along with the musical’s first single and some new photos.

Andrew Garfield stars in the upcoming adaptation as Larson, a young theatre composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner trying to write the next great American musical.

While struggling to find inspiration, Larson’s artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic and soon questions, “What are we meant to do with the time we have?”

Larson died before he would see Rent as a success. He died at the age of 35 on Jan. 25, 1996, the morning of Rent’s first Off-Broadway preview, from an aortic aneurysm caused by undiagnosed Marfan’s Syndrome.

Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens also star. “tick, tick… BOOM!” is Miranda’s directorial debut.

“tick, tick… BOOM!” will premiere in theatres on Nov. 12 and will hit Netflix a week later on Nov. 19.

The first single from the film’s official soundtrack entitled “30/90” is streaming now.