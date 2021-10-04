Stanley Tucci’s cooking is downright hot.

On Sunday, the actor posted a video to his Instagram account in which he’s in the kitchen making a pasta with tomato sauce, and Ryan Reynolds was loving it.

“11pm marinara and left over pasta. As promised,” he captioned the video.

While making the pasta, Tucci looks sharp in a white dress shirt and tie, with an apron on and sleeves rolled up to protect him from that tomato sauce splashing.

@stanleytucci/Instagram

Reacting to the video in the comments, Reynolds said of Tucci, “Dear god, you are a SNACK.”

Throughout the pandemic, Tucci has gained a following of fans thanks to his viral video on how to make a negroni cocktail, as well as other food and coktail-related videos.